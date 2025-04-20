16-year-old mother, daughter reported missing in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a teen and her daughter who were reported missing in DeKalb County.

Nyla, 16, and her one-year-old daughter were last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday in the 900 block of Wesley Club Drive.

Nyla is described as five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.

DKPD said the teen has black hair.

According to officers, it is unknown what they were wearing when they left.

Police did not share the infant’s name.

Anyone with information is urged to call DKPD SVU at 770-724-7710.

