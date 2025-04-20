Driver falls asleep behind wheel, slams into GA deputy’s patrol truck

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy is recovering after a driver asleep at the wheel crashed into the deputy’s patrol vehicle, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, at 11:11 p.m., a Twiggs County deputy was patrolling the area of Highway 96, traveling towards Jeffersonville.

Officials said a driver in a GMC Yukon exited Interstate 16 westbound at the Exit 24 ramp, ran the stop sign and slammed into the deputy’s Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the Yukon had fallen asleep at the wheel and was unaware of his surroundings.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fortunately, the deputy was not injured. The driver of the Yukon and a female passenger were taken to the hospital with minor complaints. Their identities were not released. Officials did not say if the driver would be facing charges.

The TCSO said it is thankful there were no serious injuries.

"Please, always pull off the roadway if you are feeling sleepy and if you have a licensed passenger, ask them to take over driving while you rest. Drowsy driving is very serious and can lead to impaired judgment and increased risk of crashing, as in this case. It is comparable to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies ask motorists, “If you see something, say something. It may save an accident or even lives.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group