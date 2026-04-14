6 arrested for murder after man found dead at north Georgia home

WINDER, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office announced six people were arrested for the death of a Greene County man found at house in Winder on Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said deputies went to a home on Red Oak Way to respond to a reported robbery and assault.
Deputies said the victim, Casey Lotrail Watts, 40 of White Plains, was found unconscious.
At the scene, deputies performed CPR until Watts was taken to a hospital. After arriving, Watts was pronounced dead, deputies said.
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During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that the original incident happened at a different house on White Oak Way.
The following six people were arrested at the scene and charged with murder, aggravated assault and being party to a crime:
- Shurita Lashay Davis, 34, Winder
- Ezion Tymere Edwards, 19, Winder
- Robert John Arnold, 20, Winder
- Michavius Luis Mayweather, 20, Winder
- Antrevion Gary-Hill, 17, Winder
- Jamarion Floyd Lewis, 21, Winder
Channel 2 Action News has asked for more information about Watts’ connection to the six suspects.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-307-3080.
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