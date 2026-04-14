5-year-old Georgia girl seriously injured when UTV driven by 7-year-old brother flips

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Franklin County 5-year-old girl was seriously injured when she and her brother, 7, were riding a UTV and it flipped.
It happened in a pasture along Georgia Highway 51 just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Georgia State Patrol said the 7-year-old brother was driving when the UTV overturned.
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His 5-year-old sister ended up being trapped underneath, seriously injuring the girl.
Once emergency responders were able to get to the scene, the girl ended up being flown to a nearby hospital for her injuries.
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