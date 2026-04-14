Uber Eats worker shot, killed inside gas station store

ATLANTA — An Uber Eats worker was shot and killed inside a convenience store at a gas station on Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police responded to a shooting at a BP gas station on Metropolitan Pkwy around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a man in his late teens or early 20s who had been shot in the chest.

The man died at the scene. Homicide Lt. Christapher Butler said the man appeared to be working for Uber Eats. The suspect got away on foot.

The latest on the search for the suspect and the scene at an apartment complex that may be connected, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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