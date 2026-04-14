Georgia mother throws young daughters out third-story window to escape apartment fire

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A mother says she had no choice but to throw her children out a third-story window as their apartment building went up in flames.

Tanasia Grant and her two daughters woke up to smoke and flames in their apartment building.

“They woke up all throughout the night, they jumped out of their sleep calling for me,” Grant told WTOC-TV.

Despite the flames, Grant said there were no smoke alarms going off.

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She said her family and her brother’s family were all trapped on the third floor of the building.

That’s when Grant took action to save her daughters,, Alaya, 4, and Autumn, 5. She opened up a window and tossed them to firefighters below.

“I didn’t really want to throw my kids down,, but that was my only option, and it was just something that I had to do,” Grant said.

After firefighters got the flames under control, it was clear there was no saving the building.

“I didn’t want to die, but if it was a case where I had to be saved or them, I will always choose them over me every time,” Grant said.

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