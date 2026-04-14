Babysitter charged in 3-year-old’s shooting death booked into jail

ATLANTA — A 71-year-old woman charged in connection to a 3-year-old’s deadly shooting is now in custody.

Armani Lyons died in a shooting at his babysitter’s house in southwest Atlanta on Easter Sunday.

Fulton County Jail records show Barbara Edwards was booked on Tuesday. She faces charges of murder, cruelty to children in second degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Atlanta police have arrest warrants for a second suspect, 35-year-old Jermaine Hardeman. He has not been booked as of Tuesday.

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