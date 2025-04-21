Gwinnett Co. motorcyclist thankful to be alive after spending days in a coma

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man said he has a new lease on life after being involved in a critical motorcycle accident.

Ron McClenny was riding in the North Carolina mountains, not far from the Georgia border when it happened.

It’s a ride he’s done several times before from his home in Lawrenceville to his family’s cabin in Andrews, North Carolina.

“I was actually going up to our cottage up there, and that’s the last thing I really remember,” McClenny said.

A report from the North Carolina Highway Patrol said a man driving a car made a left-hand turn into McClenny’s lane of traffic.

“He didn’t take time to look to see if I was there,” McClenny said. “He just pulled out, and I had no time to react.”

The Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program State Coordinator said left-hand turns by cars are one of the main causes of motorcycle crashes.

“Approximately 70% of motorcycle accidents are not the fault of the motorcyclist, but a violation of the right of way of the rider,” said State Coordinator Holly Hegyesi.

McClenny said it happened so fast.

“I hit him, and I was told I flew through the air 20 or 30 feet, and I hit a parked car, that’s what stopped me,” McClenny said.

His wife, Dee McClenny, was at work back in Gwinnett County when she saw he stopped moving on her Life360 app.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It was almost unheard of, he was going almost 200 mph, and I was like wow, what is going on,” Dee McClenny said.

She didn’t know at the time it was her husband being life-flighted to the University of Tennessee hospital in Knoxville.

“Honestly, I thought he was gone because not many people survive motorcycle accidents,” Dee McClenny said. “It was probably the worst day of my life.”

McClenny spent nearly two weeks in a coma. He suffered brain bleeds, a fractured spine, broken ribs, several other broken bones, and a punctured lung.

However, the family has had challenges with their insurance denying his claims and physical therapy coverage because of his limited mobility.

“Overwhelmed, very overwhelmed,” Dee McClenny said. “I feel disappointed because he’s had health insurance for over four years, and they take the money out of his check every week.”

Currently, McClenny is paying out of pocket for her husband’s physical therapy at home. They even filed a claim with The Georgia Department of Insurance, which helps people when insurance companies deny claims. However, they told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that because the McClennys have private insurance, it falls out of their jurisdiction.

While pins may be pricking his feet as he navigates his new normal, he says he’s still filled with gratitude but wants his accident to be a lesson.

“God’s got better plans for me because it’s up to Him anyways,” McClenny said. “I’m thankful I’m alive, but I wish people would look and really pay attention out there.”

Hegyesi said her advice to drivers is to look twice, and for riders, she said, “dress for the slide, not the ride.” She also encouraged riders to wear brightly colored gear.

As for McClenny he said it’s determination driving the will to walk again.

“Before the years over, I’m going to be back in good health,” McClenny said.

McClenny also hasn’t been able to work because his job required physical labor and for him to be on his feet all day. If you would like to help the family with his physical therapy, you can donate here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group