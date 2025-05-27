Doraville awarded $400,000 to build new public library as part of downtown redevelopment

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A new public library is on its way to Doraville after the city was awarded $400,000 from the Georgia Public Library Service

According to Doraville officials, the new library will be part of the city’s downtown redevelopment project.

As Channel 2 Action News previously reported, Doraville is set to bulldoze their current city center, including the police headquarters and city hall, to build a new one.

The $400,000 comes from a Capital Outlay Grant funded by the Georgia General Assembly to support new library construction, full facility renovations and other additions to library infrastructure across Georgia, officials said.

State Sen. Jason Anavitarte said he was proud of the funding being secured, especially as a previous Doraville resident and member of the city council.

City officials said the new library, once completed, will be "a modern library with a dedicated creator space," to accompany the other changes coming to downtown Doraville.

“Doraville is deeply grateful to the Georgia Public Library Service and to our legislative champions for securing this support for our city. This grant, combined with the $10 million bond Doraville has already secured, brings us one step closer to realizing our vision for a vibrant new city center—where public space, education, and creativity intersect," Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman said in a statement. “Our new library will be more than a building; it will be a cornerstone of opportunity, connection, and community for generations to come.”

More details on the downtown redevelopment plans can be found online here.

