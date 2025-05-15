Doraville picks developer for new City Center; demolition of city hall, police HQ in summer 2025

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The City of Doraville will have a new city center under construction after choosing a developer, but first they have to bulldoze City Hall, Police Headquarters and other offices at their current spot.

Doraville officials announced Thursday that Kaufman Capital Partners and the city had partnered up to choose the general contractor and architect for the new Doraville City Center.

McMillan Pazdan Smith will be the lead architectural firm, while Choate Construction will serve as the general contract. Contracts to hire both companies were approved in April, according to the city.

As part of the new construction project, and demolition of the current city Center, city officials said "this significant and transformative project will revitalize 13 city-owned acres situated between New Peachtree Road and Buford Highway, adjacent to the Doraville MARTA Station."

While planning and design are underway, the city services like City Hall, police and other civic functions at the current city center will move temporarily to a Kaufman Capital Partners mixed-use property on Tilly Mill Road in late June or July.

That’s also when crews will demolish the current city center in preparation for the build out of the new one.

Kaufman Capital Partners’ Garry Sobel said the project was about more than buildings and streets, but about “creating the beating heart of Doraville.”

“For more than two years we have collaborated closely with City leadership as Master Developer to bring this vibrant vision to life — one that reflects the energy, history and spirit of the Doraville community," Sobel said in a statement. “It’s our hope that the City Center will not only act as a central gathering space for the community but also as a catalyst for growth along the corridor.”

According to Doraville officials, a “thriving downtown hub” has long been a goal of both city leadership and residents.

Doraville partnered with the Urban Land Institute in 2021 to create a redevelopment plan, with Kaufman Capital Partners partnering with the city to bring the project to life, the city said.

“Our collaboration with KCP is foundational to a City Center that is not only built for today — but also for generations to come," Doraville City Manager Chris Eldridge said about the partnership. “Together, we’re creating a downtown that will transform the city’s core into a thriving, welcoming and enduring destination.”

