GA judge resigns while being investigated for using county funds for vacation

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Upson County judge who was under investigation over misconduct allegations has resigned from her position.

According to the Judicial Qualification Commission, Probate Judge Danielle McRae was under investigation over allegations that she had misused county funds.

She was accused of using a county-issued purchasing card to pay for a personal trip and lodging.

The JQC says they were also investigating several instances between 2018 and 2025 of McRae voiding payments made to the probate court for traffic citations, as well as her not being truthful with the JQC’s investigators.

Last week, she submitted a letter a resignation to Governor Brian Kemp.

On Monday, he formally accepted her resignation effective immediately.

McRae signed a consent agreement with the JQC, saying she will not seek elected or appointed judicial office in the future. In exchange, charges will not be filed against her.

