Doraville leaders pick designer for new city services hub ‘The People’s Building’

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The Doraville City Council has approved the design for The People’s Building, a new municipal services hub, as part of its Downtown Redevelopment plans.

The People’s Building will serve as a central location for City Hall, the Doraville Library, event spaces, and creator studios, aiming to foster community engagement and civic activities.

“With the approval of The People’s Building design, we are paving the way for a modern and vibrant city center that will adapt to the needs of our residents and serve our community for generations to come,” Mayor Joseph Geierman said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

Park Avenue will close on Aug. 25 to facilitate the demolition of the former municipal buildings, marking the beginning of this transformative project, officials said.

The road closure is expected to last between 18 months to two years, during which temporary fencing and detour routes will be established to guide traffic.

The design of The People’s Building, crafted by McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, will reflect Doraville’s commitment to creating a space that embodies diversity, creativity, and community spirit, the city said in a statement.

The redevelopment of Doraville’s downtown is part of a broader initiative to create a more connected and walkable city center, enhancing the quality of life for residents and businesses.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group