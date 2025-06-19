Doraville city offices open at new location

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The City of Doraville offices have reopened at a new location as redevelopment of downtown gets underway.

Those who need help with business licensing, permitting or any other city business should visit 2421 Van Fleet Circle, Suite 200, in Doraville, the city announced Wednesday

The location is near Hightower Elementary School and just off of Tilly Mill Road.

City services are closed Thursday in observance of Juneteenth but will reopen on Friday.

As Channel 2 Action News previously reported, the City of Doraville is planning a new version of the City Center as part of a redevelopment of the city’s downtown.

City officials are demolishing the current city hall, public library and other public service offices at the heart of Doraville.

The city said demolition will make room for a new city services building, new library, a collaborative creator space and a centrally located community park, with multifamily housing, retail and dining options to follow.

