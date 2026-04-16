Massive drug network taken down; moved meth, fentanyl throughout Georgia

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Only Channel 2 Action News was there as investigators crashed in doors and arrested suspects in what one sheriff described as a massive drug network running from middle Georgia to metro Atlanta, moving methamphetamine, deadly fentanyl and more.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne confronts suspects with the allegations LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Jimmy Young Jr. is an alleged methamphetamine trafficker who daily moved enough for hundreds of doses, says Butts County Sheriff Gary Long.

“He was responsible for between seven and nine ounces of methamphetamine every day,” the sheriff said.

Long says Young is one of 41 men and women now accused of being part of a network that moved meth, fentanyl, marijuana and cocaine.

The investigation was done by the Monroe and Butts County sheriff’s offices, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Clayton County Police and others.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman says the investigation started with one suspect-- Brittany Gober, accused of being a mid-level methamphetamine supplier in Monroe and Butts counties.

“She was already had already bonded out on trafficking in methamphetamine and apparently she didn’t learn a lesson and just kept, like the Energizer Bunny, she just kept going, going and going,” Freeman said.

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