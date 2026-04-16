MARTA NextGen bus route redesign shakes up commute

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Nearly every MARTA bus route is set to change within the next 48 hours as the transit authority rolls out the largest route redesign in its history.

The overhaul, called MARTA NextGen, aims to boost efficiency by offering more frequent service on the system’s busiest routes but comes at the cost of some routes.

For about 80,000 Georgians who ride MARTA buses every day, they are more than just transportation; they are a lifeline.

However, many will see their daily routines get a shake-up through MARTA NextGen.

“NextGen is the culmination of more than five years of work,” NextGen project manager Andrew Pofahl said. “It is the largest bus service change we have ever done since the authority started bus service back in the early 1970s. Atlanta has changed a lot in the last 40 years,” Pofahl said.

According to Pofahl, MARTA is reducing the number of routes from 113 to 81, but the total number of buses, operators, miles and service hours will remain the same.

This means many of the busiest routes will get more service. Sixteen routes will have a bus scheduled every 15 minutes. Many more will have buses every half hour.

“What that leads to is better access to all sorts of things. Better access to grocery stores, better access to jobs, better access to hospitals,” Pofahl said.

However, the plan comes with a tradeoff, as some routes will no longer be serviced.

“So, areas that have low ridership, service might be going away or it might be replaced with what we’re calling Marta Reach,” Pofahl said.

MARTA Reach is an on-demand service launched in the past few weeks and aims to reach areas with limited service under the new plan.

MARTA authorities say that while the plan should benefit the vast majority of riders, there will be exceptions. Some folks may lose access to the past bus routes or have to walk further for a ride.

Beyond route reductions, many bus routes are changing under the system. Profahl stressed checking the new map to see if your route has changed.

He says there will be 300 MARTA ambassadors at bus stops this weekend and on Monday to help folks navigate the changes.

“We’re trying to help you guys out, trying to make the service better. But a big change like this is going to be tough,” Pofahl said.

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