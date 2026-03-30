MARTA improvements ahead of this summer’s World Cup, including closures

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is making headway to make improvements to Peachtree Center Station in time for this summer’s World Cup. This will involve temporary rolling entrance closures beginning Monday, March 30 through late May.

Improvements include escalator repairs, full replacement of restrooms with “smart” remote access, new fixtures and more. Both elevators and at least one entrance on the north and south end will remain open. MARTA officials say there will be signs for customers to follow to get through the area sufficiently.

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Here are the closures MARTA says you should know about:

March 30-April 17:

Southeast entrance (Streetcar stop side near Georgia Pacific building) closed. Southeast elevator remains open.

Cross Peachtree Street to use southwest entrance (library side) unless elevator access is needed.

April 9-24:

Northwest entrance (post office side) closed. Northwest elevator remains open.

Cross Peachtree Street to use northeast entrance (food court side) unless elevator access is needed. The post office will remain open.

Date dependent on previous phase: Southwest entrance (library side) closed.

Cross Peachtree Street to use southeast entrance (Streetcar stop side near Georgia Pacific building). Southeast elevator remains open.

Date dependent on previous phase: Northeast entrance (food court side) closed.

Cross Peachtree Street to use northwest entrance (post office side). The street entrance to the food court and retail shops will remain open.

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MARTA officials say this project is a part of its multi-year, approximately $1 billion Station Rehabilitation Program designed to improve and enhance safety and aesthetics at all 38 rail stations.

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