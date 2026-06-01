Deadly crash closes lanes on part of I-85 south

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly crash on Interstate 85 has all lanes shut down in part of North Georgia.

The crash happened in Jackson County, where fire department officials say there was a wreck at mile marker 132.

Visuals from a Georgia Department of Transportation camera near the crash site show debris in the road and what appears to be a single damaged car.

The Georgia State Patrol is on the scene.

Troopers said their preliminary investigation showed two vehicles, a Ford van and a Kenworth tractor trailer, crashed into each other on I0-85 at about 2:46 a.m.

When troopers arrived, the driver of the Ford was pronounced dead on the scene.

The condition of the other driver was not revealed and neither was identified. The incident remains under investigation.

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