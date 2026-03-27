$1,000 ticket coming for drivers who pass stopped school buses in this metro Atlanta county

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in a metro Atlanta county could soon face a hefty fine if they fail to stop for school buses.

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The Cherokee County School District is rolling out new stop-arm cameras on all school buses in an effort to catch drivers who illegally pass while students are loading and unloading.

District officials say the move comes as part of an ongoing push to improve safety for both students and bus drivers.

According to the district, its team of about 450 bus drivers travels roughly 27,500 miles each day, transporting students across the county. Now, those buses will be equipped with cameras designed to capture drivers who ignore stop-arm signals.

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The district says the change is in response to a troubling trend.

During a one-day audit last school year, bus drivers reported 262 instances of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses.

Starting March 30, a 30-day warning period will begin. During that time, drivers caught on camera will receive a warning notice by mail but won’t face a fine.

Beginning May 4, however, violations will come with a $1,000 citation issued by mail.

School officials say the goal is simple: protect students and prevent dangerous behavior on the roads.

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