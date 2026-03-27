‘Clinging to a branch:’ A cry in the water leads to rescue of missing 8-year-old

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — What began as every parent’s worst nightmare ended in relief, thanks to quick action, teamwork, and a community that refused to give up.

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Gwinnett County Police say officers responded March 24 to a report of a missing 8-year-old child with autism spectrum disorder who is nonverbal. Officers learned the child had run out of the home.

Authorities say time was critical.

Like many children with autism, the child is drawn to water. With a body of water nearby, officers and family members feared the worst and worked quickly to cover as much ground as possible.

Officers spread out across the area as neighbors and community members joined in to help.

Master Police Officer J. Serrano positioned his patrol car on a bridge along Steve Reynolds Boulevard, overlooking the water, while others searched nearby woods.

A short time later, a breakthrough.

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The child was heard crying out and then found clinging to a branch in the water, police said.

Without hesitation, Serrano and a civilian rushed in. Both went into the water and safely rescued the child.

The child was reunited with family at the scene and evaluated by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services before being taken to a local hospital out of concern for hypothermia.

Police say the child did not suffer any serious injuries.

“A quick response, teamwork, and a community that was willing to jump in and help made all the difference in this situation,” the GCPD said.

For families with loved ones on the autism spectrum, Gwinnett County Police encourage enrolling in resources like Logan’s List, which provides first responders with critical information in emergencies.

For more information, contact the Gwinnett County Police Behavioral Health Unit at 770.513.5436 or via email.

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