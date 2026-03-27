Suspect spotted with a baby bottle. But Riverdale police say it wasn’t filled with milk

RIVERDALE, Ga. — At first glance, it looked harmless, just a baby bottle. However, police say it held something far more dangerous.

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Recently, Riverdale police said they’ve seized a troubling and dangerous drug setup, baby bottles filled with ‘lean’ and synthetic marijuana.

Authorities said the use of baby bottles to store the drug mixture can make it appear harmless, raising concerns about accidental exposure, especially among children.

‘Lean,’ also known as purple drank, sizzurp, or dirty sprite, is not a single drug but a combination of substances. It typically includes prescription-strength cough syrup containing codeine, an opioid, and promethazine, an antihistamine, mixed with soda and sometimes candy for flavor.

Authorities say the mixture can have powerful and dangerous effects on the body.

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Codeine acts as a depressant on the central nervous system, which can lead to feelings of relaxation or euphoria, but also drowsiness and slowed breathing and heart rate. Promethazine can intensify those sedative effects, increasing the risk of serious harm.

Police warn that using ‘lean’ can be life-threatening. Risks include respiratory depression, impaired judgment and coordination, and a high potential for addiction. In some cases, especially when combined with alcohol or other substances, it can lead to overdose or even organ failure.

Investigators say disguising the drug in baby bottles only adds to the danger, making it easier to overlook and more likely to fall into the wrong hands.

Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.

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