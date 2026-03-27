Neighbors question why proposal would bring 900 homeless people to Atlanta community

ATLANTA — Dozens of residents gathered Thursday evening to discuss a proposal by the Atlanta Mission to convert a Westside skatepark into a housing complex for people experiencing homelessness.

The meeting follows the launch of an online petition against the project that has collected nearly 1,100 signatures.

The Atlanta Mission plans to use a permit to transform the current site of the Village Skatepark, located near the Westside Beltline Trail, into a residential facility.

The project would include wrap-around services designed to support residents in the complex.

Joel Dickerson, a tenant who has worked in the space for three years, told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that he was informed a few weeks ago that he must vacate the property by next Friday.

“I’m devastated,” Dickerson said. “It was going to be an impactful summer. We do things every weekend.”

Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos attended the meeting and expressed concerns regarding the location.

While Amos acknowledged the importance of addressing homelessness, he questioned the placement of the facility near the Beltline.

“I understand the project. I understand the need,” Amos said. “I disagree with the location on the Beltline on the Westside.”

During the meeting, the group Westside for Economic Justice presented data regarding the amount of affordable housing and social resources already located in the area.

Westside resident Johnnie Thomas said the neighborhood is already handling a disproportionate share of the city’s social services.

“We know the city has a responsibility for those that are struggling, for those that are unhoused, for those that are underserved and under resourced, but the westside cannot continue to carry all of that weight for the city of Atlanta,” Thomas said.

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Some community members remain undecided on the proposal. Arthur Toal, a Westside resident, said he is waiting for more specific details about the building’s design and operation.

“Not either way for me yet,” Toal said. “I want to know more.”

Housing advocate Tim Franzen spoke in favor of the project, noting that the funding and space are already available to address a local crisis. Franzen said it is important to keep people within their own neighborhoods rather than moving them elsewhere.

“They have a space. There is funding to do this. It is in a community that has a lot of need when it comes to this particular problem,” Franzen said. “Those that are experiencing homelessness in that community are from that community, so any solution that ships people out. I don’t know if you can really call that equity.”

Many attendees contrasted the proposed development with economic projects in other parts of Atlanta. Residents noted that while the Eastside received Krog City Market and the Southside saw the development of Lee and White in abandoned warehouses, the Westside is being asked to host a housing complex for people without homes.

Participants at the meeting questioned why the Westside is not seeing the same type of commercial equity.

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