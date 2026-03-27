Middle school cheerleader killed in golf cart incident

MOORESVILLE, NC — A cheerleader was killed in a golf cart crash this week in Mooresville, North Carolina WSOC reports.

Mooresville Police Department responded to a golf cart crash, which involved several juveniles, on Monday at the intersection of Swamp Rose Drive and Golden Star Lane. There wasn’t a second vehicle involved.

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The teen girl suffered serious injuries and later died, police said.

ATA Cheer Lake Norman told WSOC that Julia Rooney was killed in the crash.

The cheer organization said she made an impact on everyone she met.

“The mat will never feel the same without her,” the cheer organization stated on social media. “From her days as a youth athlete to her time as a senior, she always carried the same bright smile.”

An accident reconstruction team from the Mooresville Police Department investigated the scene.

“It’s sad, man,” said Eddie Schenk, a neighbor. “You think of things happening in life. It’s one of those things no one expects to happen.”

Officials with Iredell-Statesville Schools said counselors and other resources for students and staff members are available at Woodland Heights Middle School.

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WSOC’s Dave Faherty spoke with families picking up their children from school.

“The neighborhood we live in, they put out newsletters on a pretty regular basis about kids on golf carts and being on the main road,” said resident Larry McReynolds.

“Some kind of licensing would be great, so they know how to handle it wisely,” said another resident, Vera Ernst.

School district officials said they plan to send a letter to parents about their response.

A parent said many of the students also wore Rooney’s favorite color to school.

A 2001 study from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Sports Medicine and Performance Center on golf cart injuries found more than 6,500 golf cart related injuries among children and teens each year.

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