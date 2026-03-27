Forsyth man steals tools from workplace, girlfriend helps sell them on Facebook, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from his employer, then trying to cash in.

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Forsyth County deputies said the owners of Preferred Tire and Truck Repair reported in early February that a disgruntled ex-employee had taken more than $26,000 worth of tools and equipment.

As detectives began investigating, they say they uncovered more than just a theft.

Authorities say the former employee, Steven Tomlin, and his girlfriend, Harley Harvard, scrapped steel and aluminum items belonging to the business for money. Deputies also say Harvard tried to sell more stolen tools on Facebook Marketplace.

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During the investigation, deputies tracked the ex-employee to a new job at a tire shop in McDonough. Warrants for felony theft by taking were issued, and detectives began searching for the couple.

They were eventually located at a Motel 6 in LaGrange, where deputies say some of the stolen tools were found inside the work truck Tomlin was using.

Tomlin and Harvard were arrested and booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

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