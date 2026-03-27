2-year-old dies after getting trapped in bedroom

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A toddler died on Thursday after a townhome caught fire in Henry County.

The Henry County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 2-year-old Jametrius Dillard.

We’re working to learn how the fire started, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Firefighters were called to a home on Labonte Parkway near McDonough just before 4:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found flames coming out of the second story window.

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Family members told them that a child was trapped inside a bedroom.

Firefighters were able to find Dillard and get the toddler out of the burning home. Dillard died at Piedmont Henry Hospital and later died.

“I know our hearts go out from our Henry County firefighters again to this family. Because I know they’re going through the real tragedy,” Chief Pat Wilson told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

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Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

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