MARTA reveals final NextGen bus schedules ahead of relaunch

ATLANTA — Ahead of the April 18 launch, MARTA released its final schedules for the NextGen bus network.

The relaunch and revamp of the MARTA bus routes has been a long time coming, with the transit agency working on, promoting and discussing the overhaul of its bus routes for more than a year.

Now, MARTA is getting ready for the new routes to hit the road across Atlanta.

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Riders will be able to access updated bus schedules and plan future trips online using tools from MARTA.

“These tools allow customers to see exactly how their routes will change and how the redesigned bus network will improve their transit options,” MARTA said in a statement.

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The transit agency said the new bus schedules and redesigned network were built with a focus on three types of improvements:

Smarter: The new network provides more consistent service seven days a week, reducing confusion and making the system more reliable during evening and weekend hours.

Faster: MARTA has tripled the number of locations with high-frequency service. More riders will now enjoy buses arriving every 15 minutes or better.

Better: By optimizing routes, the network increases direct access to essential destinations, including major job centers, grocery stores, and health care facilities.

“We are excited to reach this milestone and provide our riders with the tools they need to navigate the new network,” MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said. “The NextGen Bus Network is a generational change for transit in Atlanta. By tripling the number of routes with 15-minute frequency, and ensuring that is consistent all day, not just during rush hour, we are delivering a bus network that is smarter, faster, and more reliable for all our customers.”

You can learn more about the overall NextGen Bus Network from MARTA online.

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