MARTA announces launch date for NextGen Bus Network

ATLANTA — MARTA announced it will officially launch its NextGen Bus Network on April 18, 2026.

The organization said it was the largest redesign of the bus system since the 1970s.

The NextGen Bus Network will significantly increase service frequency, with more than triple the number of corridors where buses arrive every 15 minutes or better.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

MARTA said this change will connect riders to 75% more jobs within a 15-minute service corridor and 150,000 additional jobs within a 30-minute service corridor.

“We look forward to making sure customers are informed, prepared, and excited for the changes coming on April 18th,” MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES:

MARTA started installing temporary signs at over 6,000 bus stops where routes will change on Monday.

Officials said it marks the beginning of a comprehensive communication and outreach effort to ensure riders understand the changes to the bus network and their specific routes.

The redesigned network will offer more frequent and consistent service seven days a week, with most bus routes maintaining similar frequencies on weekdays and weekends.

For example, a route that operates every 30 minutes Monday through Friday will continue to do so on Saturday and Sunday, according to MARTA.

As part of the NextGen Bus Network, MARTA will also introduce an on-demand transit service called MARTA Reach in 12 zones throughout the service area.

This service, launching on March 7, 2026, will provide curb-to-curb service within the MARTA Reach zones, connecting users to the larger MARTA system.

MARTA said they’d be communicating the changes ahead of launch through the spring, starting this month:

December 2025: Temporary signs begin being installed at most bus stops where routes will change.

Temporary signs begin being installed at most bus stops where routes will change. January 2026: Advertising and informational materials available on buses, trains, and digital platforms.

Advertising and informational materials available on buses, trains, and digital platforms. February 2026: Community events and informational sessions offer customers a chance to learn more about the new bus network.

Community events and informational sessions offer customers a chance to learn more about the new bus network. March–April 2026: MARTA staff will be in rail station bus loops and on buses, helping customers prepare for the launch on April 18.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group