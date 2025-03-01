MARTA plans to change several bus routes to improve service

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — MARTA is planning to expand its service to increase access and equity for its riders.

The transit company is hoping to implement their NextGen Bus Network by the end of this year that would impact 100 bus routes. The network is supposed to improve access and equity for riders by making the bus system more efficient.

The proposed changes will impact bus routes in Atlanta, Dekalb County and Fulton County. MARTA leaders said service in Clayton County will remain untouched.

MARTA said they currently serve around 620,000 people. They quantify that as people who live around a quarter mile to transit service. However, the proposed draft network would increase that service number by around 12,500 people. MARTA said they want to give riders better access to jobs, grocery stores, and hospitals.

“Since I’ve been riding MARTA, it’s been roughly the same,” said rider Michael Karim. “I haven’t seen any major improvements.”

The plan also includes more frequent services, which are routes that run every 15 minutes. Transit leaders also said the goal is to create routes that are more straightforward that require people to make fewer transfers.

Throughout the weekend, MARTA canvassers are asking riders about their experience, so MARTA can incorporate that into their plan.

Canvassers told Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers the feedback they are hearing most is people concerned about their safety, people not feeling heard, buses not showing up and riders not being communicated with as to why, cleanliness, and customer service.

“Some bus drivers are nice, but some bus drivers are mean,” said rider Rocquez Bandy.

Riders would also like to see the frequency of the routes changed.

“Everybody likes the bus to be on time,” Karim said. “Nobody likes to be late. I think the transportation could be a lot better on the weekends.”

If you would like to take the survey or attend an information session, you can click here.

