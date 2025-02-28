Atlanta tire shop owner shot, killed by employee before owner’s son shoots him, friend says

ATLANTA — Two men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta tire shop on Thursday afternoon and a friend of one of the victims says the second shooting was self-defense.

The Fulton County Medical Officer confirmed to Channel 2′s Tom Regan that tire shop owner, 56-year-old Maurice Davis, was the first person killed. The shooter was allegedly a disgruntled employee.

“I’ve been knowing him for over 20 years. He’s always been a great guy, a staple in the neighborhood, you couldn’t ask for more,” said Chris Douglas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police rushed to JMR Tire on Jonesboro Road for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Davis dead. The medical examiner’s office said he had been shot multiple times.

Paramedics rushed another wounded man to the hospital, but he died on the way.

Douglas says his friend was shot by a man he was trying to help by providing him part-time work.

“He shot Maurice, the owner, and [Davis’] son shot him, because he didn’t know who else he was going to shoot. Pretty much self-defense,” said Douglas.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police took Davis’ son in for questioning, and told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting remains under investigation.

On Friday, a memorial went up in front of the closed tire shop, as family and friends gathered to pay their respects to the beloved local businessman.

Douglas described Davis as a best friend whose humor, generosity and caring lifted his community. He ran the popular tire store for more than a dozen years.

“It’s a tragic loss for the area. And he sold the best dog gone tires in the world. Used tires, and they looked like new,” said Douglas

The medical examiner has not identified the other man who was fatally shot.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group