Deputy, officer speak after rescuing baby from burning Barrow County apartment

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The deputy and officer who made a daring rescue of a 3-month-old from an apartment say it felt personal, as both have young children.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke to Barrow County Deputy Jhancarlos Arango and Winder Police Cpl. Hunter Cureington on Friday. They said they felt they had to act when a fire broke out at a Winder apartment complex, and they heard a baby crying upstairs.

“My thought is we are going to get the baby even if we get stuck up there,” Cureington said.

Body camera footage shows the actions they took to find the child through the smoke. The child was airlifted to Grady Hospital but was released Tuesday and is doing well, the family said.

Hearing that baby cry just brought me home and reminded me of my daughter,” Arango said. “And I just, I couldn’t let her die in there.”

The family, who also have a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old, said they lost everything in the fire and have started a GoFundMe.

