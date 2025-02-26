Baby ‘OK’, released from hospital after rescue from burning Barrow County apartment

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A family is thanking the deputy and officer who pulled a three-month-old baby from a burning apartment.

“They told me that a candle had started in the bedroom, and it just got out of control quickly,” said Hannah Waits about the fire that started at her sister’s home. It was a rush to get her nieces and nephew out of the burning apartment on Apperson Drive in Winder.

It was just after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

“Dad got the two oldest one out and tried to go back for the littlest, to which he couldn’t because he couldn’t see through the smoke,” said Waits about her three-month-old niece.

That is where body camera video picks up. It shows a Barrow County Sheriff Deputy run into the home, follow the sounds of the baby’s cry, and pulled her to safety, with the assistance of a Winder officer.

“When the officer got her out she was crying, of course she had all that smoke inhalation,” said Waits about the baby girl who was then airlifted to Grady Hospital. “She is fine. She got discharged last night. She is doing great.”

And in an exchange with the men who saved her life last night, Hannah was sure to show her gratitude for first responders.

“We are so grateful for them because it could’ve been so much worst,” said Hannah.

