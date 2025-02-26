Body camera video shows officer running into burning apartment to save baby

WINDER, Ga. — Two children and two law enforcement officers are recovering after being taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in Winder on Tuesday.

But one of them, a Winder Police Department officer, is being heralded for his bravery after running into the home and rescuing a baby who was trapped inside.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna obtained body camera video of the moments the officer pulled up to the house and ran inside.

The video shows the officer looking through the apartment, using a pair of pants to cover his nose and mouth before finding the baby upstairs.

Once getting outside, the officer can be heard saying, “Thank you, God” and telling another officer he nearly passed out.

One of the children had to be airlifted to the hospital. The current conditions of all of the victims are unclear.

Fire investigators are still working to learn how the fire started.

