2 kids, 2 law enforcement officers hospitalized after fire in Barrow County

WINDER, Ga. — Four people, including two children, were injured in an apartment fire in Winder on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say they were called to Apperson Drive around 1:15 p.m.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the apartment and saw a large presence of police, fire and paramedics.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When first responders got there, a Winder police officer and a Barrow County sheriff’s deputy went into the apartment to rescue three small children.

Two of the children and both law enforcement officers were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Their current conditions are unclear.

The fire was contained to the room where it started.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group