2 dead in shooting near Atlanta tire shop

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly double shooting near a southeast Atlanta tire shop on Thursday afternoon.

Officers say they were called to 2995 Jonesboro SE, which is the address for JMR Tires, just before 4 p.m.

Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Tom Regan that both of the victims have died.

One of the men was found dead in the tire shop. The other man died while on the way to the hospital.

Witnesses on the scene told Regan that one of the victims was the owner of the tire shop.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and found a large scene that encompasses both sides of Jonesboro Road.

People appear to be gathering at a gas station across the street as police investigate.

Investigators have not identified the victims.

There is no word on possible suspects or motives.

