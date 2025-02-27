DeKalb judge resigns from judicial oversight panel after comments on Gaza conflict

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick has stepped down from her role on the Investigative Panel of the Judicial Qualifications Commission days after coming under fire for a social media post about the war in Gaza.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained a copy of a letter dated Feb. 27 from Hydrick to Georgia Supreme Court Justice Nels Peterson delivering her resignation from the panel, effective immediately.

She says in the letter that she is resigning because she is “aware of the JQC complaints being filed.”

Hydrick has not stepped down from her role as a judge in the DeKalb County Superior Court.

The judge began being criticized after making a post on social media that some found offensive, which read,

“I am absolutely broken... On the heels of watching the IDF video footage of the aftermath of the Oct. 7th massacre, these beautiful innocent babies and their mothers were returned to Israel in coffins while Gazans rejoice in celebration.

“Nothing else matters to me right now. Nothing.

“If anyone has ‘no issues’ with Hamas, believes there are innocent civilians in Gaza, or thinks October 7th was about land, resistance, or somehow justified in any way, you *must* watch this footage and hear with your own ears how the jihadists and the people of Gaza were celebrating and gloating about their brutal murder of Jews... Not about the murder of Israelis-- but their murder of Jews.

“Then tell me what you think it was about.”

Attorney Musa Ghanayem began calling for Hydrick to resign from her role as judge after seeing the post.

Hydrick sent a statement to Winne that said, in part:

“I recently posted comments on social media after viewing the horrific video footage from the Oct. 7th attack on Israel.

“Judges are human beings. We see and hear things that cause us to feel emotion and to speak out. I am no different. I remain committed to reflection and recognizing how my words may be received by those who have a perspective different than my own.

“I will continue to conduct myself in accordance with Rules of Judicial Conduct that govern recusal and will disqualify myself in any case where my impartiality can reasonably be questioned, or in any case where a party feels that based on my comments, I cannot be fair and impartial.”

