‘This deeply hurt me’: Attorney wants local judge to step down after comments on Gaza conflict

ATLANTA — A lawyer is calling on a local judge to step down or be removed because of something she posted on social media about the war in Gaza.

Lawyer Musa Ghanayem told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that he was a longtime supporter of DeKalb Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick but no more after a Facebook post he said he finds offensive as a Palestinian American.

Hydrick told Winne that she remains committed to continuing to treat everyone fairly.

Ghanayem said he thinks because of a Facebook post by Hydrick she should face removal or should resign as judge. A post involving the violent conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israeli forces and Palestinians.

“I am a Palestinian Christian. My family has been consistently and consecutively living in the region and acting as Orthodox priests for nearly 1,600 years,” Ghanayem said. “This is sad for me. I love Judge Hydrick. I supported Judge Hydrick. I donated to her campaign.”

The post said:

“I am absolutely broken... On the heels of watching the IDF video footage of the aftermath of the Oct. 7th massacre, these beautiful innocent babies and their mothers were returned to Israel in coffins while Gazans rejoice in celebration.

“Nothing else matters to me right now. Nothing.

“If anyone has ‘no issues’ with Hamas, believes there are innocent civilians in Gaza, or thinks October 7th was about land, resistance, or somehow justified in any way, you *must* watch this footage and hear with your own ears how the jihadists and the people of Gaza were celebrating and gloating about their brutal murder of Jews... Not about the murder of Israelis-- but their murder of Jews.

“Then tell me what you think it was about.”

“Her comments show bias,” Ghanayem said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ghanayem told Winne that he believes one sentence links everyday Gazans to the Hamas terrorist organization and implies no civilians there are innocent and he also believes Hydrick should resign or be removed as chair of the investigative panel of the Judicial Qualifications Commission, a state agency that polices judges, he said he’s filed a complaint about Hydrick with the JQC.

“Not all the people are with Hamas,” Ghanayem said.

Hydrick sent a statement to Winne that said, in part:

“I recently posted comments on social media after viewing the horrific video footage from the Oct. 7th attack on Israel.

“Judges are human beings. We see and hear things that cause us to feel emotion and to speak out. I am no different. I remain committed to reflection and recognizing how my words may be received by those who have a perspective different than my own.

“I will continue to conduct myself in accordance with Rules of Judicial Conduct that govern recusal and will disqualify myself in any case where my impartiality can reasonably be questioned, or in any case where a party feels that based on my comments, I cannot be fair and impartial.”

Defense attorney Gerald Griggs said he’s appeared before Hydrick many times and in his presence, she’s always treated everyone fairly.

“I understand that it’s a very complex issue. A lot of historical pain on both sides,” Griggs said. “Everyone’s entitled to free speech, including jurists. I’ve known her to be a great jurist, fair, thoughtful and I think she continues to be fair and thoughtful as a jurist.”

Ghanayem said the judge messaged him on Facebook saying she will remove herself from any cases with him if he wants though she thinks she has always treated him kindly, which he does not dispute.

“This deeply hurt me,” Ghanayem said.

Hydrick told Winne any questions about her status with the JQC should be referred to the JQC executive director.

She said her position on the JQC came via appointment by the Georgia Supreme Court.

©2025 Cox Media Group