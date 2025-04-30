DeKalb County Commission prepares for vote on new animal breeding rules

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Overfilled animal control facilities across the metro Atlanta area have prompted stories by Channel 2 Action News for months.

Now, DeKalb County commissioners are setting up to vote on a potential solution.

In January, the ordinance was proposed to handle some of the animal overpopulation issues in DeKalb County by requiring permits for the transfer and sale of dogs and cats.

The legislative summary on the DeKalb County Commission site says there is "a serious pet overpopulation problem that has resulted in a threat to public safety and health, inhumane treatment of animals, mass killings of animals at the local animal shelter and escalating costs for animal care and control.“

The ordinance summary goes further, placing the blame firmly on “uncontrolled breeding” and saying that without action, the problem will only get worse, with serious consequences.

To address it, the county is proposing a permitting process for “companion animals” and setting requirements for breeding.

The proposal would require pet owners of female companion animals that are “intact,” meaning not neutered, to obtain a permit before a litter is born or one week after the litter is born.

Litter permits will not be issued unless the animals in question are both microchipped or have been permanently identified with the county.

Additionally, the commission will set a limit on how many permits will be allowed per household in any consecutive 12-month period and no one will be able to have more than one litter permitted animal in a 12-month period.

Permits will last six months from the date of being issued, according to the ordinance.

Litter permitting rules may only be exceeded within six months of a litter-permitted animal having a permit and while a birthed litter is with the mother.

The county will also require that litter companion animals are not used to sell their offspring or offer them as items for barter or compensation until they have had their vaccinations, been given de-worming treatment and reached an age consistent with such treatments before being separated from their mothers.

Offspring cannot be released before they are eight weeks old.

Permit holders have to maintain documentation for litter permits and litter companion animals and are liable for the medical costs of any puppy or kitten diagnosed as sick by a veterinarian within a week of sale or transfer to a new owner. New owners may be reimbursed by litter permit holders for costs of a sick animal, up to the amount the animal was purchased for.

Animals under six months old must be advertised in local publications, whether for sale, gift or transfer. Litter permit numbers must be provided to anyone buying, adopting or receiving the offspring.

Any animals sold on public or commercial property by those with litter permits may be seized by the county.

Puppies and kittens will not be able to be sold to pet stores, animal brokers or other animal dealers.

It will also be against the county’s ordinances to give away dogs or cats, generally, as prizes or as incentives for contests, lotteries, games or competitions, as a reason to enter a business, at a business, swap meet or flea market or to anyone younger than 18 years of age without written permission of a parent or legal guardian.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will review the proposed ordinance and hold a discussion of its measures on May 6, with a full vote on the measure expected May 13.

