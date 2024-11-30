LifeLine Animal Project offering free dog, cat adoptions to reduce shelter overcrowding

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — LifeLine Animal Project is offering free pet adoptions through Dec. 2 in an effort to reduce shelter overcrowding.

Each day, LifeLine will hold adoption specials at the DeKalb and Fulton County animal shelters, as well as the LifeLine Animal Project Community Animal Center as a Black Friday weekend special.

Doors at all three facilities open at 11 a.m. each day. On Dec. 2, as an additional Cyber Monday special, the organization will offer a 24% discount on all merchandise, including drinkware, hoodies and long-sleeve t-shirts.

LifeLine said their facilities are severely overcrowded and are encouraging the adoptions to help both animals and the organization.

“With more than 1,100 dogs currently in our care, we hope families will choose adoption over shopping for a new furry friend this holiday season. Together, we can save lives—and there’s no better gift than the gift of life!” LifeLine said.

You can buy LifeLine products online here.

