Hall County Animal Shelter makes urgent adoption appeal to prevent dogs from being euthanized

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Animal Services shelter is making an urgent appeal to the public to rescue, foster or adopt a dog. Like many shelters, it is struggling to provide space and care to a rising number of potential pets.

“We are involved in a situation where we had to do a large impound of dogs, which resulted in (us) having to increase our urgent list,” said Hall County Animal County Services Director Trey Garcia.

Dogs that are on the urgent list and not adopted or rescued by Saturday afternoon may have to be euthanized. Fortunately, more people are coming to adopt.

“We started with 18 this week, now we are down to nine. The community has really stepped up,” said Garcia.

Thursday morning, Nia Shed dropped by the shelter to adopt one of the dogs on the urgent list. His name is Pongo.

“We saw him on social media and saw him on the urgent list. So, we just wanted to come in and grab him. He’s so sweet,” said Shed.

A volunteer for the Homeless Pet Foundation, which provides veterinary care for dogs needing adoption, also dropped by to rescue an emaciated dog named Wilbur.

“He is in need of medical care and attention. Therefore, we decided we wanted to give him that. Bring him back to life, so we can find him a good home,” said Homeless Pet Foundation volunteer April Bennett.

Those interested can view adoptable pets, including those on the urgent list, by checking out the Hall County Animal Shelter’s website. Adoption fees are waived for those taking home a dog on the urgent list.

