Atlanta traffic stop for phone leads to discovery of bricks of cocaine, 100 lbs. of meth, police say

ATLANTA — Police said a traffic stop turned into a major drug bust along a busy road earlier this month, and it was captured on camera.

Around 5:15 p.m. Feb. 7, Atlanta officers pulled over a white transport van on Peachtree Road. The officer said he stopped the driver, Tory Hardesty, for using his phone while driving.

While speaking with Hardesty, authorities said they smelled marijuana and asked if there was any inside the van.

Bodycam video shows Hardesty giving one of the officers a small ziplocked bag of marijuana and saying that was all he had.

Authorities said they had probable cause to search the vehicle, but Hardesty tried to resist when officers detained him.

After a brief tussle caught on bodycam and dashcam video, Hardesty was tased and later arrested.

APD said during the search of the van officers found the following:

Five ‘bricks’ of suspected cocaine (12.5 pounds)

35 vacuum-sealed bundles of marijuana (35 pounds)

22 bags of methamphetamine (114 pounds)

APD said officers also seized $73,500 in cash.

Hardesty was checked out by first responders before he was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He faces multiple charges including trafficking meth, cocaine and marijuana, obstruction and operating a cellular device while driving.

