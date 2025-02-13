‘A legacy of dedication:’ Community mourns sudden death of Duluth officer

DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department shared the news that a dedicated member of its force died unexpectedly.

Master Patrol Officer Javier Bahamundi has been an officer for nearly 18 years.

“Officer Bahamundi was more than just a police officer—he was a mentor, a friend, and a pillar in our community,” the department said.

The department said Bahamundi not only educated but inspired many.

“His efforts in creating a Spanish-speaking Citizens Police Academy bridged gaps and strengthened relationships, making a lasting impact on countless lives,” the department said.

The Duluth officer was recognized for his selfless service and for working tirelessly to seek justice for victims.

The police department said Bahamundi died at his home on Wednesday morning. He left behind a legacy of dedication, service, and incredible commitment to the Duluth community.

“His loss leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his memory and impact will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in peace, Javier. We will take it from here,” the department said.

Funeral arrangements were not released.

