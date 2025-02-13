Father shot, killed in East Point McDonald’s parking lot

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in Fulton County are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting a man to death.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 7, East Point police were called to the McDonald’s on Virginia Avenue about a person shot. Officers said Quintavious Clark was inside his vehicle when a red car pulled in front of Clark’s vehicle and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

Clark died from his injuries. According to officials, the victim was a son and a father.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting or who can identify the suspect or suspect’s vehicle to call Det. T. Armand at 404-559-6280. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

