Ex-metro city official pleads guilty to trying to meet up with someone he thought was teen girl

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The former director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Brookhaven has pleaded guilty to sex crimes.

In 2023, Patrick Nalley was arrested as part of an undercover sting operation in Cobb County. According to the arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell, Nalley showed up to the sting in a city vehicle while on the clock expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl whom he had explicit sexual conversations with.

Now, Nalley has pleaded guilty to obscene internet contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation. He was sentenced to 10 years with two years to be served in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

After his arrest, Nalley was fired from his position with Brookhaven.

The city issued a statement to Channel 2 Action News confirming his arrest and termination.

“Mr. Nalley is terminated immediately. Although we understand the presumption of innocence, we are acting out of an abundance of caution, as our parks and recreation facilities often have hundreds of children and teens recreating or competing in team sports activities during any given summer day. The safety and comfort of our residents and guests and their families are always our top priority in Brookhaven,” Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman wrote.

Nalley recently relocated to Georgia for his position with Brookhaven, where he served for about three months.

Brookhaven officials said Nalley cleared several separate background checks and had no previous criminal record.

He had also served as Director of Recreation & Parks of Henrico County, Virginia, and Director of Recreation, Tourism & Cultural Development in Amherst County, Virginia.

