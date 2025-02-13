‘I’ve met my obligation’: Woman wants answers after HOA added 10 years onto timeshare

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman says she thought after 29 years she was finally out of her timeshare contract, but then it was re-upped for another 10 years without her consent.

“I feel like I’ve met my obligation. I’ve paid this for 29 years,” Sherri Crownover over Roswell told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

It was back in 1996 that Crownover first signed up for the timeshare at Golf Club Villas at Big Canoe.

“We love the mountains,” she said.

But her children are now grown, and her husband is seriously ill.

“We enjoyed the timeshare for years. And I just was looking forward to being out of it,” Crownover said.

Her contract was set to expire at the end of 2024, but there is a clause in it that says, “unless extended as provided in the declaration.”

In January, Crownover got a bill for the $100 maintenance fees for 2025.

“They said, well, according to our records, you’re still actively a member of this place,” she said.

Even though Crownover never signed anything new or agreed to any extension, the timeshare’s HOA voted last year just before her contract expired to extend timeshare agreements by 10 years.

“I would be dead and buried before they ever let me out of this thing,” Crownover said.

“Honestly, I can’t say that I have seen a contract like this,” said Rich Folk from Timeshare Contract Resolution, a company that helps people get out of timeshares. “For somebody to hold somebody’s feet over the fire on a contract like this that was signed so many years ago if it’s not illegal, it certainly should be.”

A company called Capital Vacations manages the timeshare.

But Capital Vacations said this was a decision of the HOA board, not them, telling us in a statement:

“The Association’s Declaration allows for the Association to be extended for 10-year periods if a majority of the owners of the Association vote in the affirmative…This extension is a benefit to the owners and will allow them to enjoy all their ownership offers for at least another decade.”

“I’m not planning on paying it. I don’t think I should have to,” Crownover said.

A spokesman told Channel 2 Action News that Capital Vacations would be willing to act as a liaison between the board and the owner to “see if there is a solution.”





