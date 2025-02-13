Ex-GA sheriff lieutenant submitted timesheets for off-duty work. Officials say he never showed up

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia sheriff lieutenant is off the force after he was accused of clocking in for work, but never showing up.

On Thursday, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations against former Lieutenant Keith Cantrell, 42, of Ringgold.

The GBI said Cantrell was hired by a local church for security. He allegedly submitted invoices for payment of services that were not performed. According to the GBI, he never showed up for work but submitted timesheets.

During the investigation, GBI agents learned that Cantrell did not perform the duties but was compensated. The GBI said the 42-year-old tried to get more money for work he never did.

The sheriff’s office fired Cantrell on Thursday. He was arrested and charged with theft by deception, criminal attempt to commit theft by deception and violation of oath by a public officer.

Cantrell was booked into the Catoosa County Jail. The investigation is active and ongoing.

