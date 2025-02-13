Metro Atlanta business owner pleads guilty to swindling USPS out of nearly $3 million

NORCROSS, Ga. — An Atlanta man will soon be sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the US Northern District of Georgia Attorney’s Office, GLR Group LLC., operated by 55-year-old Gregory Rehberg, of Atlanta, was contracted by EMCOR Facilities Services, Inc. to work on repairs and construction work at U.S. Postal Service locations in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Officials say Rehberg submitted phony invoices to EMCOR for services he had performed when he actually subcontracted the work for lower rates than reported on the invoices he submitted.

According to the DA’s office, the 55-year-old routinely marked up the price on his invoices, at times as much as 40%.

Between 2019 and 2024, officials say Rehberg submitted almost 900 invoices on behalf of GLR to EMCOR, receiving $2.9 million in payments, and overbilling by more than $730,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

This week, Rehberg pleaded guilty today to wire fraud and will be sentenced on May 15.

“Rehberg concealed the use of subcontractors, made false statements, and provided false documents to overcharge the U.S. Postal Service for maintenance work he never performed,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. “Our office is committed to prosecuting those who defraud the United States and its agencies for their personal gain at the expense of taxpayers. We will continue to investigate and identify those who exploit government contracts and hold those bad actors accountable.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group