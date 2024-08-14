Metro Atlanta animal shelters urge adoptions amid severe overcrowding

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta animal shelters are facing even greater challenges as they become increasingly overcrowded.

Lifeline’s Animal Shelter in DeKalb County, designed to hold about 450 animals, is currently housing nearly 600.

Staff are feeling the strain, and some animals may need to be put down if adoptions don’t increase.

The shelter is experiencing a significant influx of dogs and cats, some of which are being dropped off even after hours.

Lifeline’s Adoption Specialist Jairus Hubbard explained the situation, noting the variety of animals waiting for new homes.

“It’s about getting them here – it’s about getting them matched up with a pet that’s good for them,” Hubbard told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes.

Even with the addition of a new facility, Lifeline is already facing overcrowding once again.

According to Hubbard, recent changes in society and seasonal shifts contribute to the increase in animals being dropped off at shelters.

The shelter has taken in about 1,000 animals this month alone, more than doubling the intake they experienced a decade ago.

“There’s gonna be an influx anytime the season changes – when things happen in our society that affect the peoples’ ability to take care of their animals – that is gonna create an influx of animals to the shelters because we are the people who meet them where that need is lacking,” Hubbard said.

Dogs like “Butter Popcorn” are among those waiting to be adopted.

Staff emphasize the importance of adoption and hope people will consider giving these animals a home.

