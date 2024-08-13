‘They took my other half:’ Family of mother hit, killed by street racers on I-20 want drivers caught

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the street racers who hit and killed a woman walking home from her job on the shoulder of I-20 in DeKalb County.

Shantea Reeves, 32, was walking home from her catering side job around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 4 when she was hit by a hit-and-run driver. Several other cars hit her after the initial accident.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with her mother, sister and 11-year-old daughter Tuesday, who are devastated over her sudden death.

“I’m hurt. I’m numb,” her mother, Della Reeves, said. “I feel like it’s a dream and it’s not real.”

Her sister, Dajiona Reeves, said she is struggling to be there for her mother, her niece and her own daughter.

“Every time I think about it, I get anxiety. I can’t breathe,” she said. “It’s like they took my other half. I don’t have a sister anymore.”

Shantea graduated from Georgia Southern and had been pursuing a career in acting and modeling.

Police are now trying to identify the driver of a black Mustang that hit the young woman and didn’t stop.

“I’m really angry and I’m heartbroken,” her sister said. “I don’t know when it’s ever going to get better. I have to wake up and think about it every day.”

Shantea’s daughter, 11-year-old Claire, said her mom was a very kind-hearted person who always looked for ways to lift people up.

“She was a very caring person, she took care of people before herself,” Claire said. “For her, I would like to accomplish some of her dreams so she can feel accomplished.”

The family wants the public to help police catch the hit-and-run driver who callously took their loved one away.

“They could have pulled over. I know it felt like you hit somebody and they don’t want to be in trouble, but you killed somebody,” her mother said. “It’s just sickening. It’s heartless. It’s evil.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and her daughter’s care.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.

