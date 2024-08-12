Atlanta DEA seizes 2,380 pounds of meth hidden in celery at farmer’s market

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Drug Enforcement Agency in Atlanta has seized 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine smuggled into the state by a Mexican drug cartel in the largest meth bust on record.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke to DEA agents, who said a cartel recently smuggled the massive load across the border in a 16-wheeler.

The DEA got information that led to the State Farmer’s Market in Clayton County.

“This was contained in a cover load of celery,” DEA Agent Robert Murphy said. “It was hiding in the celery. Obviously we threw away the celery. That didn’t make it to the store.”

The drugs are valued at $3 million. The street value would be worth way more.

The DEA has not tested the meth yet to see if it’s been tainted with fentanyl, but Murphy said it’s unlikely. Most meth shipments from Meixoc are more or less untainted by other drugs. Lower-level distributors cut the meth with cheaper fentanyl to make the sale more profitable.

The DEA has not traced the origin of the seizure.

“The significance of this is an unbelievable amount of drugs, to be shipped at one time,” Murphy said. “It also shows the confidence of the cartel behind this.”

The DEA said that what is really concerning is that the cost of meth is falling, which means more people will be tempted to use it and become addicted.

The State AG Commissioner told Regan that drug smugglers are increasingly using agriculture products to conceal illegal drugs.

