Woman shot while riding in car on I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway

Paramedics rushed a woman to the hospital after police say she was shot in a car.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 285 in southwest Atlanta.

Police said a woman was a passenger in a car when shots were fired near Camp Creek Parkway. The woman was shot in the leg and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The victim told police she heard at least one gunshot but wasn’t sure where it came from.

Police have no other details at this time.

