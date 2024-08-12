2 men hospitalized after being struck by train in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police said two men were injured after being struck by a train overnight.

It happened on West Atlanta Street which is just blocks away from Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

It is unclear what the two men were doing on the train tracks.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw emergency vehicles on the scene at around 3:30 a.m. By 4 a.m., all police and fire personnel had cleared the area.

Police said both men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to authorities for more information.

